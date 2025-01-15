Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton face Aston Villa in the Premier League as David Moyes

Aston Villa will not be able to include new signing Donyell Malen in their squad to face Everton tonight, it has been suggested.

Malen completed a move to Villa Park from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £19.4 million. The winger’s arrival was announced at 5pm GMT on Tuesday. However, Unai Emery will not be permitted to hand Malen his debut against Everton at Goodison Park. Express & Star reporter Matt Mahen has reported that the Netherlands international will not be eligible as he was not registered in time with the Premier League.

New signings must be ratified by officials at 12pm GMT on a working day before a game. As a result, Malen cannot feature. And with Jaden Philogene closing in on an exit from Villa to join Ipswich Town, the visitors might be slightly short of attacking options.

Emery’s side are preparing to welcome back Jhon Duran, who has been forced to serve a three-match suspension after being given a red card at Newcastle United. But captain John McGinn, Pau Torres, Diego Carlos and ex-Everton midfielder Ross Barkley have been ruled out for the visitors and No.1 goalkeeper Emi Martinez is a minor doubt.

David Moyes prepares to take his first game in charge after returning as Goodison manager. He inherits a Blues team that is just one point above the Premier League relegation zone, which prompted owners The Friedkin Group to sack Sean Dyche. It will be intriguing to see the changes that Moyes makes to Everton’s set-up.

The Toffees face a Villa outfit who are eighth in the table but are still pushing to qualify for the Champions League for successive seasons. Ahead of the encounter Emery has admitted that the change in the Everton hot seat has made his preparations more difficult and insisted that the away side must focus on getting their own game right.

Emery said via the Birmingham Mail: “Of course, every match we are playing has been difficult, playing away more difficult. Our challenge is how we can compete away, because the last matches we played away in Premier League, we didn’t work, we didn’t get points, and tomorrow is our challenge.

“It’s difficult, because as well, it’s Everton with a new coach, and of course I think they are going to be – the crowd and the players – very motivated, excited as well, with [David] Moyes, because before he was a very successful coach there with them. “But we have to try to focus on our match, our gameplan, our idea to impose on the field, respecting them. Overall, maybe some tactical work they are going to change, but I think the players they are playing more or less, tomorrow they will be on the field defending Everton.

“Of course, we respect their players, we respect their stadium, we respect a new coach with a new idea, and I respect as well the difficulty we are going to face tomorrow. But, with everything, like I am explaining the difficulties, we are confident, and the opportunity we have tomorrow to try to change our bad results we have achieved in the last matches.”