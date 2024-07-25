The £50m sale that could prove to be a disaster for Aston Villa | AFP via Getty Images

A round-up of the latest transfer headlines for Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

Liverpool are yet to sign their first player of the transfer window but if Richard Hughes’ recent comments are anything to go by, the Reds are in for an interesting August. While the club get their ducks in a row to start Arne Slot’s first spending spree as Liverpool manager, let’s take a look at some of the latest links connected to their Premier League rivals.

Aston Villa target ‘completely’ frozen out of club’s plans

Aston Villa target Weston McKennie may be starting to regret his decision to snub the Premier League side’s recent wage offer. The midfielder, who has been linked with a permanent move away from Juventus, has now been frozen out of plans with the Serie A giants.

McKennie had initially been involved in Douglas Luiz’s move to Juve but the USMNT star was eventually dropped from the negotiations after failing to reach an agreement with the two sides over his salary. Reports also claimed he ‘was demanding a fee from the Bianconeri to leave the Italian club’ despite now being in the final 12 months of his contract.

Not only have McKennie’s demands cost him a move to Villa but he has now been removed from Juve’s plans moving into the new season. According to Calciomercato, the 25-year-old ‘appears to be completely out of the Old Lady’s project’. McKennie reportedly rejected initial salary requests of €5 million (£4.2m) to join the Villans, which ‘did not please the club and the Juventus management’.

Everton could offer the midfielder a lifeline, as they are also interested in signing him. However, there has been no ‘concrete offer’ as of yet and Juve are asking for €20 million (£17m) to let him leave.

Man United target makes huge wage demand

Manchester United are looking to add more firepower to their ranks this summer after recording the joint-worst goal return of last season’s Premier League top 10. The Red Devils tallied just 57 goals for the campaign, on par with Crystal Palace and significantly less than the teams they are hoping to go toe-to-toe with next season.

