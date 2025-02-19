Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool will hope to continue their unbeaten Premier League away record when they travel to face Aston Villa

Premier League leaders Liverpool will look to extend their lead at the summit when they travel to the West Midlands to face a talented Aston Villa side on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa failed to build on their fine FA Cup performance against Spurs, and were held to a disappointing 1-1 at home to 10-man Ipswich Town. They did, however, see flashes of the potential of January signing Marcus Rashford, who made a huge impact from the bench when his free kick rattled the crossbar to set up a tap-in for Ollie Watkins.

Unai Emery could hand the likes of Rashford and Marco Asensio their first full starts in a Villa shirt as they look to unsettle a Reds team that are yet to lose a single league game on the road this season.

The Villans are currently ninth in the league and in desperate need of a result to bridge the gap between themselves and the European spots. Meanwhile, Liverpool could go into cruise control by establishing a 10-point lead over Arsenal with just 12 games to spare. Ahead of kick-off, Liverpool World has rounded up all the key TV details fans need to know ahead of the contest.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa tonight (Wednesday 19 February), the match kicks off at 7.30pm (UK time) and will be played at Villa Park. Arne Slot’s side boast the best away record in the division after winning nine and drawing four of their 13 games on the road. Meanwhile, Villa have the fifth best home record in the division with six wins, six draws and just one defeat.

TNT Sports 2 provides comprehensive coverage of the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Liverpool, with build-up getting underway an hour ahead of kick-off at 6.30pm. UK viewers can also stream the action through the Discovery+ app which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Head to head record

Aston Villa have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games against Liverpool, a 7-2 victory at Villa Park in October 2020. However, since that defeat the Reds have come out on top in six of their last eight games (drawing twice). Their most recent victory over Unai Emery’s side came earlier this season when goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah helped the league leaders to a 2-0 win.

Over the course of history, Liverpool have won 103, drawn 42 and lost 59 of their matches against Villa across all competitions.

Team news

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo once again misses out with an ankle injury, although Arne Slot is hopeful that the 25-year-old can return to training later this week. Defender Joe Gomez and youngster Tyler Morton also miss out with hamstring and shoulder problems respectively.

As for the hosts, defender Pau Torres remains a long-term absentee, he joins ex-Everton pair Ross Barkley and Amodou Onana on the sidelines alongside midfielder Boubacar Kamara, Jamaican international Leon Bailey, defender Matty Cash and England international Ezri Konsa.