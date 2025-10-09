Unai Emery. | Getty Images

Aston Villa are set to be without key midfielder Youri Tielemans when they face Liverpool next month.

The Athletic reports that Youri Tielemans will miss up to a further five weeks because of injury. The midfielder sustained a calf issue in a 0-0 draw against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium last month.

Tielemans has been absent for Villa’s past six matches. And he could be unavailable for a longer period, with Unai Emery’s side to face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday 1 November. With that game being little more than three weeks away, Tielemans could well still be on the treatment table.

The Belgium international was named Villa’s Player of the Season for 2024-25. He recorded five goals and 10 assists in 53 matches in all competitions as the Birmingham-based outfit finished sixth in the Premier League and reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, Villa had a tough start to this term. They are 13th in the table but have won their past four matches in all competitions. They have also had issues with fellow midfielders Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara because of respective hamstring injuries.

Speaking on Tielemans last season, Villa boss Emery said: “He is really doing fantastic work. He is very, very professional. The mentality he has, really I appreciate in the highest level we can achieve”

Liverpool will be hoping that they may have Alisson Becker back for the Villa clash. The No.1 goalkeeper is currently unavailable with a hamstring problem and is highly unlikely that he will be back for the clash against Manchester United after the international break.

But Arne Slot refused to give a timeline on when Alisson could be available again despite reports suggesting his return will be after November’s international break.

Speaking before the 2-1 loss against Chelsea, Liverpool boss Slot said: “That depends also on how fast a recovery goes. So, Saturday it’s clear, he’s not going to play for Brazil, and I would be surprised if he would be there in the first game after the international break.

“But from there on, sometimes things can go a bit faster or a bit slower. It’s always difficult to say the amount of days and weeks, but for the upcoming games he will not be part of us or the Brazil team.”