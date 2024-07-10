'Astonishing' - Manchester United legend calls potential Liverpool deal 'crazy' amid £100m talk
Former Manchester United forward Andy Cole believes that there are multiple reasons why Anthony Gordon moving to Liverpool fails to make sense.
Gordon, 23, has been subject to interest from Liverpool this summer and reports have stated figures near to £100m. Newcastle won’t want to part ways with one of their best performers last season and Liverpool haven’t spent north of £75m since signing Virgil van Dijk in 2018. So, is this deal likely?
With Arne Slot now at the helm, he inherits a strong Jurgen Klopp squad that includes a great attacking frontline. Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are both naturals off the left and adding Gordon to the mix makes little sense as it stands. It would only be a viable move if one of them is to depart - which seems very unlikely. But 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions saw Gordon’s stock rise last season.
Speaking to Betfred, Cole agreed that there are a few issues that derail a potential deal for Gordon. “I’d be very surprised if Newcastle United were even thinking about selling him. I know there’s all this talk about Financial Fair Play, but Newcastle must have realised that they were going to be in that position and if they were in that position, then why would they look to sell one of their best players? I would find that astonishing.
“If Gordon does push to move to Liverpool, then where would Liverpool play him? Liverpool would have to move somebody on to accommodate him. From the outside looking in, it’s a bit of a crazy one if there’s any truth behind the speculation.”
In terms of the latest reports and speculation, the Daily Star has claimed there is 'growing concern' around the camp about the player being distracted by the speculation. The Telegraph also reported that the player is said to be keen on a move, with a fee close to £100m being listed.
