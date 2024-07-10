Former Newcastle United and England striker Andy Cole is backing the kidney donation campaign.

Liverpool transfer news: The England attacker has been subject of interest this summer.

Former Manchester United forward Andy Cole believes that there are multiple reasons why Anthony Gordon moving to Liverpool fails to make sense.

Gordon, 23, has been subject to interest from Liverpool this summer and reports have stated figures near to £100m. Newcastle won’t want to part ways with one of their best performers last season and Liverpool haven’t spent north of £75m since signing Virgil van Dijk in 2018. So, is this deal likely?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Arne Slot now at the helm, he inherits a strong Jurgen Klopp squad that includes a great attacking frontline. Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are both naturals off the left and adding Gordon to the mix makes little sense as it stands. It would only be a viable move if one of them is to depart - which seems very unlikely. But 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions saw Gordon’s stock rise last season.

Speaking to Betfred, Cole agreed that there are a few issues that derail a potential deal for Gordon. “I’d be very surprised if Newcastle United were even thinking about selling him. I know there’s all this talk about Financial Fair Play, but Newcastle must have realised that they were going to be in that position and if they were in that position, then why would they look to sell one of their best players? I would find that astonishing.

Liverpool:

“If Gordon does push to move to Liverpool, then where would Liverpool play him? Liverpool would have to move somebody on to accommodate him. From the outside looking in, it’s a bit of a crazy one if there’s any truth behind the speculation.”