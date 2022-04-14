Liverpool made it to Champions League semi-finals for the third time in five seasons as Ibrahima Konaté’s opener and Roberto Firmino’s brace were enough to hold off Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday night.
The Reds drew 3-3 on the night but go through 6-4 on aggregate after a convincing win at the Estadio da Luz in the first leg.
The Reds fans were in fine voice and delivered a spine-tingling renditon of You’ll Never Walk Alone ahead of the final home match before the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster on Friday.
Watch the video above to join the supporters for chants, flag waving and final-whistle celebrations.