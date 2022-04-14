WATCH: Join the Liverpool fans for a spine tingling rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone and a poignant Hillsborough mosaic.

Liverpool made it to Champions League semi-finals for the third time in five seasons as Ibrahima Konaté’s opener and Roberto Firmino’s brace were enough to hold off Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds drew 3-3 on the night but go through 6-4 on aggregate after a convincing win at the Estadio da Luz in the first leg.

The Reds fans were in fine voice and delivered a spine-tingling renditon of You’ll Never Walk Alone ahead of the final home match before the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster on Friday.