Atletico Madrid have suffered a blow ahead of the 2025-26 Champions League starting against Liverpool next week.

The Reds’ European campaign begins when they welcome the Spanish outfit to Anfield on Wednesday 17 September. After spending more than £400 million in the summer transfer window, smashing the British record to buy Alexander Isak for £125 million and splashing out £100 million to purchase Florian Wirtz, Arne Slot’s side will harbour ambitions of winning the prestigious club competition for a seventh occasion.

Last season, Liverpool were knocked out by the eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the last 16. The Reds will head into this season’s competition as one of the favourites, having comfortably won the Premier League in 2024-25.

The Reds have a tricky opening fixture in the league phase against Atletico. Diego Simeone’s outfit finished third in La Liga last term and have very much established themselves as the best of the rest outside superpowers Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain.

However, Atletico have picked up only two points in their opening three domestic fixtures. And they have not been helped by their big-money summer signing suffering fitness problems. Alex Baena was signed from Villarreal for a reported fee of up to £42.5 million. However, the winger has missed Colchoneros’ past two games - draws against Elche and Alaves.

And during the international break, Baena has been forced to undergo surgery for appendicitis. An Atletico statement said: “Álex Baena has been successfully operated on this Tuesday, September 2, for an acute appendicitis. The laparoscopic surgery went smoothly and the player is fine, but he will remain hospitalized for the next few hours waiting to be discharged from hospital and is pending his evolution for his return to training.”

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Baena is set for an extended lay-off. He will be on the treatment table for four weeks, meaning the 10-cap Spain international will play no part against Liverpool.

Atletico are also set to be without Jose Maria Giminez, who has been absent since suffering a thigh injury at the Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Liverpool only have Jeremie Frimpong on the treatment table. Frimpong, signed from Bayern Leverkusen for £29.5 million in June, sustained a hamstring problem in the 4-2 win over AFC Bournemouth on the opening day of the Premier League season.

"I think I got criticised for taking him off, didn't I?" head coach Arne Slot said on Frimpong. "It had nothing to do with how he played, but we felt he had an issue with his hamstring - and by we, I mean the medical staff. It was a good call to take him off. We expect to have him back after the international break."