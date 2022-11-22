Liverpool transfer latest as Aurelien Tchouameni explains why he turned down a move to Anfield.

Aurelien Tchouameni has explained why he rejected a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The Reds were keen to sign the midfielder as Jurgen Klopp looked to boost his options after going agonisingly close to an unprecedented quadruple.

However, Tchouameni instead opted to join the Reds’ Champions League final conquerors Real Madrid from Monaco. The 22-year-old has made 18 appearances so far this season for Los Blancos, who sit second in La Liga.

And Tchouameni admitted that while Liverpool approached him first, he couldn’t resist the lure of Madrid

Speaking via French media outlet Le Parisien (via Goal), he said: “The first to come forward was Liverpool. We had discussions.

“Then Real arrived. And in my head everything was clear. It was Real and not another. It’s the biggest club in the world.

Advertisement

“I told my agent: ‘As long as there is interest, we do everything to go there’. I was already conditioned.