Barcelona and Real Madrid set for free transfer battle for Liverpool star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from Liverpool as two La Liga giants eye moves for a Reds star.

Liverpool could be facing a fight to retain the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold after reports in Spain suggested La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are both planning moves for the England international.

Along with fellow Reds stars Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold is now in the final 12 months of his current deal at Anfield and would be allowed to leave his boyhood club as a free agent next summer if no new contract is agreed. Indeed, if talks over a new agreement are not brought to a successful conclusion by January, Alexander-Arnold would be free to talk to clubs across Europe over a possible free transfer summer move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking last month about Alexander-Arnold’s future at Anfield, Slot said: "My answer will probably be a bit boring, I think it is the same answer you have heard in the last five, six, seven years. That contract situation is not discussed at this place, but just keep trying I would say!" And the new Reds head coach seemed to hint the England star will be firmly in his plans when he was asked how he will use Alexander-Arnold during his time with the club. Speaking on Friday, he said: “A position is always related to the team. Trent is known as a right full-back all his life and as a midfielder as a youngster. You see him going into midfield at times and in midfield at the Euros, so he is capable of playing really well in both positions. It is up to me to decide.”

The 25-year-old has made over 300 appearances for the Reds and remains a valued member of the squad Slot inherited from Jurgen Klopp this summer. Alexander-Arnold started at right-back in Saturday’s Premier League opener at Ipswich Town as Slot’s men claimed a 2-0 win at Portman Road to ruin their side’s long-awaited return to English football’s top tier. However, the morning of the game brought reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming Barcelona are planning a ‘master move’ for the Reds star next summer and see him as their long-term solution at right-back after several players failed to step into the void left by Dani Alves’ departure from the club two years ago.

The Catalan giants are said to be ‘willing to make a significant effort’ to convince Alexander-Arnold to move to the Camp Nou on a free transfer next summer and believe the England star can become an ‘undisputed starter’ and help the club become genuine contenders for the Champions League once again. However, the same report also states Barca will face a significant challenge for his signature from ‘eternal rivals’ Real Madrid, who are believed to be long-term admirers of Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool’s stance is also reported as the Reds are claimed to be ‘doing everything possible’ to retain the service of their academy product and the players representatives have stated any future decision will be based on the “sporting and economic guarantees it receives”.