More transfer news for Liverpool following their superb start to the 2024/25 season.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool stamped a statement win in the Champions League on Tuesday night after Xabi Alonso was dealt a hefty 4-0 defeat upon his return to Anfield.

After guiding Bayer Leverkusen to their first ever Bundesliga title last season, the former Reds midfielder opted to stay in Germany to reap the rewards of their historical season, snubbing the opportunity to potentially become the new Liverpool manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool top the Champions League standings with a perfect start to the campaign. A Cody Gakpo bulley header and Luis Díaz’s first hat-trick in red secured a comfortable evening for Arne Slot. Many have been discussing the impact of Liverpool’s attack and it is unsurprising that other clubs have been admiring their talent.

Darwin Núñez and Díaz were both linked with Barcelona over the summer. The latter had a lot of doubt cast over his position at Anfield as it was claimed he was no longer totally comfortable at the club following Jurgen Klopp’s departure. However, the Colombian star has stayed put and is in electric form so far this season with nine goals and two assists in all competitions.

Salah has also hit the ground running for yet another season, with 18 goal contributions in 16 appearances, including a superb assist to set up Gakpo’s goal against Leverkusen. The more the Egyptian puts in influential shifts for Liverpool, the more concerns are raised regarding his future.

Salah is headed into the final months of his contract and there are still contrasting reports circulating regarding a potential new deal. The 32-year-old will soon be able to enter pre-contract discussions with rival clubs and according to Spanish outlet Sport, his name has ‘re-entered the scene’ at Barcelona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their priority target is reportedly Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams but Salah is also being discussed within the Barca camp. This isn’t the first time he has popped up on their radar either and the club ‘are clear the operation would be feasible’ to snap him up next year.

The report also claims that Salah ‘would be willing to change scenery’ once his contract with Liverpool expires, and he ‘likes’ Barcelona.

Salah also remains a key target for Saudi Arabia, who pushed hard to sign him last summer. Al-Ittihad, who also brought in Fabinho, tabled astronomical money in attempt to bring the Egyptian to the Middle East. A record fee of more than £200 million was reportedly offered but it still wasn’t enough to sway Liverpool.

Recent reports have claimed contract talks are on the horizon and that Salah is eager to stay at Anfield, but others suggest otherwise in a constant circle of contrasting information.