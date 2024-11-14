Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of Liverpool’s key players are attracting heavy attention as we head into 2025.

Liverpool are powering through the early stages of their first season under Arne Slot. Despite many predicting a tough transitional period with a new manager at the hilt, the Reds are flying in all competitions so far.

Jurgen Klopp bid farewell to the club after nine years in charge and despite the big change, Liverpool are enjoying this strong run of form. Even after a quiet summer transfer window, they are firing on all cylinders, as Slot has inherited a strong squad from his predecessor.

However, there is a lot of transfer speculation doing the rounds regarding how the boss’ team will look at the start of the 2025/26 season. Not only are Liverpool looking to take to the market for new signings, they could be seeing the departure of some of their own key players.

A few senior stars have been attracting attention lately and both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are being hawked as they approach the latter months of their contracts. Salah has mainly been a target of Saudi Arabia but now, Barcelona have entered the picture.

According to Fichajes, club president Joan Laporta wants to bring in a star signing for next summer and Salah is one of the names on his list. Laporta is looking at the ‘possible incorporation’ of the Egyptian into this Barcelona team. With his contract ticking down, Barca see this as a huge opportunity to ‘capitalise on’ and Laporta is looking to add Salah to the club as a ‘luxury reinforcement’ to bolster Hansi Flick’s front line.

The Barca president wants to ‘shake up world football’ with a sensational attack and their interest in the Liverpool winger ‘is firm’.

Barcelona have a strong attack but they have multiple injury issues at this moment in time. With the likes of Lamina Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, who has 19 goals in 17 appearances this season, the Blaugrana are looking to add more options to boost these star players.

Flick has reportedly ‘closely followed Salah’s career’ and believes he would ‘fit perfectly’ into his side’s attack. The best about the idea, of course, is the potential free transfer.

It is currently unclear whether Liverpool will be able to tie their star winger down to a new deal or not. James Pearce was recently asked about Salah’s future in his recent Liverpool Mailbag for The Athletic. The reporter responded: “Liverpool want to keep Salah and the player is keen on staying put. It comes down to whether both parties can agree a compromise in terms of the basic salary, the bonus structure and the length of the contract.

“I wrote after his match-winning contribution against Aston Villa last weekend that I thought a two-year extension on similar terms to his current contract would make sense. That would take him up to his 35th birthday in 2027. “Physically, Salah is a machine and his output is remarkable, but if he wanted a significant pay rise or longer than an extra two years, then that’s a real dilemma. He can’t defy Father Time forever.”