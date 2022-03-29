Mo Salah is still to sign a new Liverpool contract and Barca chief Joan Laporta has discussed rumours he may be off to Spain.

President Joan Laporta has not denied that Barcelona are interested in signing Mo Salah as he declared: 'Top players want to join Barca'.

The La Liga outfit have been named as a possible destination for Salah as his Liverpool future continues to remain uncertain.

The Egyptian, who has plundered 28 goals for the Reds this season, is out of contract at Anfield in the summer of 2023.

Negotiations between Salah and Liverpool remain at a standstill, with Jurgen Klopp admitting it's now in the winger's hands.

A report last week suggested that Salah was 'fixated' about working with Barcelona boss Xavi.

The Catalan legend has turned around the Nou Camp outfit after financial woes and a horrendous period under former boss Ronaldo Koeman.

Barca have lost just once under Xavi and thrashed arch-rivals Real Madrid 4-0 before the international break.

Speaking to RACA (via Fabrizio Romano), Laporta was asked about Barcelona's interest in Salah and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

He did not confirm nor refuse to say if Barcelona were keen

Laporta said: "Top players want to join Barça, that's clear.