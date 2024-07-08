Barcelona president Joan Laporta. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Nico Williams has been linked with Liverpool and Barcelona among other clubs.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted that the club have the finances to sign Nico Williams.

The winger has been one of the stars at Euro 2024 as he’s helped Spain reach the semi-finals. He’s expected to start when his country play France tomorrow.

Williams has taken his fine form from the 2023-24 season into the Euros. He registered eight goals and 19 assists to help Athletic Bilbao win the Copa del Rey and finish fifth in La Liga.

The 21-year-old has a reported release clause of around £49 million and has been linked with a host of clubs. Liverpool are one side credited with an interest should Arne Slot aim to bolster his attacking options.

However, Barca have been suggested as Williams’ priority but there has been uncertainty about whether they could afford him. The Spanish giants have had financial issues of late, with Williams said to be earning around £200,000 per week.

However, Laporta has no concerns that Barcelona wouldn’t be able to meet the demands. Speaking to Catalunya Radio (via Mundo Deportivo), he said: "Obviously I like him, a lot. But here we have to let those who have the responsibility work, and Deco is working to make the signings that have been discussed with Flick , and I hope to have good news.