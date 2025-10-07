Florian Wirtz and Bastian Schweinsteiger, inset. Pictures: Getty Images | Getty Images

Florian Wirtz joined Liverpool for £100 million in the summer transfer window but is still waiting to score his first goal for the club.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two legends of German football have insisted that they have no concerns over the early form of Florian Wirtz at Liverpool.

The attacking midfielder joined the Reds for a fee of £100 million from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window. It was a club record deal at the time as Liverpool beat Bayern Munich to the signature of Wirtz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old fired 57 goals and 63 assists in 197 appearances for Leverkusen and was part of their team that won Die Werkself’s maiden Bundesliga title in 2023-24 without losing a game. Wirtz has widely been considered as one of the best upcoming talents in Europe but has had a subdued start since moving to Merseyside.

In 10 appearances, the former Cologne man has yet to score and has recorded a solitary assist. He was dropped to the bench for last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Chelsea.

Wirtz has now headed off on international duty where he will represent Germany for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

What’s been said

At a ceremony being introduced into the German Football Hall of Fame, Bastian Schweinsteiger was asked about Wirtz’s start to life at Liverpool. Having made the move to the Premier League when joining Manchester United in 2015, the former midfielder says it will take time for Wirtz to acclimatise and is confident he will thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schweinsteiger said via RTL: "We have to give the players a bit of time. Especially when you move from the Bundesliga to the Premier League, you also have to adjust a bit. I've experienced that myself. He will delight us all in the future. Florian Wirtz is a fantastic footballer, a great character. We should be happy that we have such a player in Germany."

Philipp Lahm, who captained Germany to 2014 World Cup glory, is equally confident that Wirtz will display his quality

Lahm said: “I'm not worried about Florian Wirtz at all because he's such an outstanding, brilliant player who simply makes his teammates better. Quality and class always prevail, and that will absolutely be the case with Florian Wirtz."

Speaking on Wirtz last month, Slot said: To say that he’s an artist doesn’t do him justice. He is an artist, but he can be mean as well. Otherwise, you can’t reach the levels he’s reaching. He works incredibly hard here in this building to get better and better and better. So that mentality he has inside of him and you also see that mentality when he loses the ball once or twice. He’s not going to hide, he wants the third one, he wants the fourth one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s adjusting, in my opinion, very well,” Slot said. “It gets better and better every single game. He always wants to have the ball, even if he has a few moments where we feel like he could do better. He just always wants to keep the ball, always keeps on trying. And he gets better and better, and fitter and fitter.

“That’s maybe the thing that matters most, because we don’t have to teach him how to play football. He just has to adapt to the intensity levels of the Premier League.”