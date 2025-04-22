Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool were linked with Xabi Alonso after Jurgen Klopp’s surprise exit before Arne Slot landed the Anfield role.

There won’t be many Liverpool fans who have any regrets about Arne Slot being hired as Jurgen Klopp’s successor. Not at all. Anyone who doubted the Dutchman when it emerged he would be replacing Klopp has happily been proven wrong.

Slot has guided Liverpool to the verge of winning the Premier League title. A victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday will see supporters celebrate a top-flight crown yielded for only the second time in 35 years - and will toast the feat properly after waiting since 1990, with the 2020 triumph occurring during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But before Slot was appointed, the top of many fans’ wish list was Xabi Alonso. Slot was relatively unheralded at Eredivisie side Feyenoord. Alonso, on the other hand, was a former Liverpool player who was part of their 2005 Champions League-winning side. He had a stellar five years at Anfield before representing Real Madrid and Bayern Munich - as well as helping Spain claim the World Cup and two European Championships.

It is no surprise that Alonso has become a top-class coach. He’s worked under an array of managers that include Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez. Alonso has clearly learnt a few things.

When appointed Bayer Leverkusen boss in October 2022, his first role in a top job, the club were second-bottom. Some 18 months later, Die Werkself were crowned Bundesliga champions for the first time in their history, as well as claiming the DFB Pokal - all without losing a game. The only defeat Leverkusen suffered in the 2023-24 season was in the Europa League final at the hands of Atalanta.

It was no surprise Alonso was heavily linked with the Liverpool job after Klopp announced his shock exit. It made sense for multiple reasons. But the Basque native could not be prised back to Anfield. As Alonso was still in the infancy of his managerial career, he opted to resist any interest. Bayern Munich were also looking for a replacement for Thomas Tuchel but they were politely told no thank you.

However, a year later, Alonso could be on the move. That is because he is a frontrunner to take charge of Real Madrid. After exiting the Champions League quarter-finals following a 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal, Ancelotti is expected to depart. That is despite winning two European Cups and two La Liga titles since returning to the Santiago Bernabeu from Everton in 2021.

Alonso is the front-runner to take over at Madrid. And Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has confessed that the club have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to allow Alonso hold talks with any of his former clubs.

"In a few weeks, we'll know if there's a coaching change at our clubs, but the fact is that we're a very professional club and we have to be prepared for anything," Carro said via ESPN.

"From the moment we signed Xabi, we knew he was going to be a great coach, and from the moment you sign one, you have to prepare others. His signing wasn't just a one-off. First, we signed him for a year and a half until 2024, and then until 2026. By signing him until 2026, we had confidence he'd stay. We can sleep peacefully, have a good breakfast, and be prepared for any eventuality. We have a gentleman's agreement, and if a team he's played for comes along, we can sit down."

Speaking on his decision to stay at Leverkusen last year, Alonso said: “There has been a lot of speculation around my future, we have been busy and focused and I wanted the international break to reflect a bit better.

“I had a very good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen, and I informed them that I will stay and continue at the club. At the moment, this is the right place for me to develop as a coach, I am a young coach. I’m not going to comment about Liverpool or Bayern. These are big clubs and I have strong links with them but I’m in the place where I want to be.”