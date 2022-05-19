A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for their two remaining finals.

The countdown is on for Liverpool as they prepare for the final game of the Premier League season.

The Reds need to win and hope Manchester City fail to on the final day to secure the Premier League title.

It’s a long shot at this point, but for now at least, the quadruple dream is alive, and even if Jurgen Klopp’s men cannot win the league title, they still have a Champions League final to come.

It’s set to be an exciting week or so for Liverpool as they prepare to face Wolves at home ahead of their date with Real Madrid in Paris.

And as the build-up continues, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Bayern president on Mane

Bayern Munich president Herbet Hainer has refused to be drawn on links with Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

Mane is said to be a target of Bayern’s, with his Liverpool contract up in 2023, but Hainer would not comment specifically when asked about the interest.

“I can’t say anything about names,” he told TZ. “We’re looking all over the market, doing everything we can to put an internationally competitive team on the field.

“One thing is very clear: maximum sporting success is our goal. Of course, we want to be German champions again next year. And again the year after next. And we want to fight for victory in the Champions League again.”

Mane to PSG

Despite talk of interest from Bayern, it seems Paris Saint-Germain are favourites to land Mane if the forward decides to leave Anfield this summer.

That’s according to BILD’s Christian Falk, who says the strong interest from PSG and possibility of a big salary are why he has not penned a new deal at Liverpool yet.

If he leaves Liverpool, PSG are the frontrunners, ahead of Bayern, according to Falk.

Tchouameni speaks out

Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni has refused to rule out a transfer this summer amid links with Liverpool.

“What is certain is that there is one more match in Monégasque colours against Lens and after that, we’ll see what happens,” he said on Wednesday, as cited by Get French Football.