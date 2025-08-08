Bayern Munich are interested in this Newcastle United target, which could hinder an Alexander Isak exit.

Liverpool could have a potential opening to the signing of Alexander Isak slammed shut on them as a result of recent Bayern Munich involvement.

After signing Luis Diaz from Anfield, the Bundesliga champions are looking to further bolster their attack ahead of the new season. A new candidate on their radar is Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, who is becoming increasingly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

In fact, his potential exit has provided Liverpool with an avenue into a deal for Isak, as Newcastle United are among the clubs showing interest in snapping Jackson up. Bayern’s involvement could throw a major spanner in the works, though, for both English clubs.

Bayern Munich could sabotage Alexander Isak opportunity

According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have ‘made enquiries’ about Jackson and have been gathering information on his transfer fee and deal conditions.

The 24-year-old is under contract with Chelsea until 2033 but is ‘on the verge’ of leaving the club. The Blues have splashed out a combined £90 million on new signings Liam Delap and Joao Pedro so far this window, creating a saturated pool of centre-forwards to choose from next season.

Jackson is now one of six strikers on Chelsea’s senior roster and with lack of regular game time becoming a concern, he is heavily linked with a move away to pursue a guaranteed starting spot elsewhere.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Newcastle have also made a ‘bold approach’ in attempt to sign Jackson. His current valuation is said to be €65 million (£48m) but Bayern Munich could stand in the way of the Magpies striking a deal.

Why Nicolas Jackson could be key to Liverpool signing Alexander Isak

Plettenberg reports that Newcastle are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Jackson this summer. The report from TEAMtalk earlier this week also claims the 24-year-old is ‘open’ to the idea of joining Eddie Howe’s side.

The main sticking point when it comes to Liverpool’s interest in Isak is that Newcastle are standing firm on their hefty asking price, which many report to be £150 million. They may also refuse a sale unless an adequate replacement is brought in.

The Magpies have been snubbed of multiple transfer targets so far this window, Pedro and Delap being two of them before their moves to Chelsea. Benjamin Sesko is the latest, who is now headed for Manchester United despite links to St James’ Park.

Signing Jackson could allow Newcastle to finally discuss the sale of Isak but if they miss out on yet another target, it’s growing increasingly unlikely they will allow the star forward to leave.

David Ornstein provided an update on Isak’s situation this week as well, following the information that the player is training alone at Newcastle. The Athletic reporter has described Isak’s chapter at Newcastle as ‘closed’ and the club are now seeking suitable replacements.

“Newcastle hold his contract until 2028, so they have the power to hold on to Isak. But, I don’t think they are stupid. They know the situation they have on their hands. They will continue to find suitable replacements, whether that’s one or two,” Ornstein said on The Athletic’s latest podcast.

