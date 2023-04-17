The Dutch midfielder could be available this summer after struggling to settle in Germany.

Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch is reportedly open to a move to Anfield after seeing his development stall in his first season in Germany.

The 20-year-old moved to Bayern Munich last summer in a deal worth £16m, but despite being a highly-rated youngster from his time at Ajax, he’s struggled to make his mark at the German champions.

Despite featuring 27 times this season, he’s struggled to displace either Joshua Kimmich or Leon Goretzka and has only started twice in Europe and just the once in the Bundesliga.

And now it’s been reported by Sky Sports News’ senior journalist, Melissa Reddy, that Gravenberch is enthusiastic over the opportunity to steer his development back on track at Anfield, with Liverpool having made a strong pitch to the player’s camp to sign him from Bayern.

Currently, his deal is set to expire in the summer of 2027 and it is unclear if the German club will allow him on a permanent deal after just one season at the club, given the length of his contract suggests they believe he will develop into a top player.

Having attracted plenty of attention from his time with Ajax, he’s already won three Eredivisie titles, two Dutch cups and one German Super Cup since fully being integrated into the first-team at a young age.

In 103 games for Ajax, he totalled 12 goals and 13 assists and he’s already featured 11 times for his country since making his debut in 2021.

Fans can feel excited by his potential having developed through the famed Ajax academy where so many talented stars have come through, but he has stagnated in his development due to the lack of game-time; something that would likely not be an issue at Liverpool given the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo are departing the club in the summer, with James Milner also about to see his deal expire.

