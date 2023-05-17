The former Anfield favourite has endured a disappointing season at Bayern Munich.

Liverpool’s decision to allow Sadio Mane to leave last summer looks vindicated after the latest news coming out of Germany.

The latest reports from Sky Germany (via Sports News) claim Sadio Mane does not have a long-term future at the club, despite only moving last summer.

Mane was a fan favourite at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp and played an integral part in their trophy successes before departing last summer for Bayern Munich.

The Reds allowed the Senegal international to leave in a deal worth up to £35m as he entered the final year of his Anfield contract after reports he wanted a significant increase on his current deal to extend at the club.

At the time, Mane had just come off a hugely-successful season in which he scored 23 goals and also registered five assists in 51 games which was one of his best seasons at the club.

However, Liverpool’s owners FSG wanted to abide by their wage structure which saw them offer smaller contracts when in comparison to the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Reports since have revealed that Mane wanted a deal closer to the one that was awareded to Mohamed Salah; the Egyptian scored a mega-money deal to make him the highest paid player in the club’s history, but a similar deal was not afforded to Mane.

Despite Mane’s 269 games and six tropies won at the club, Liverpool decided to invest in Salah, who also had entered the final year of his deal and it was reported that Mane went onto earn a £325k-a-week deal at the German club.

Since then both players have experienced contrasting fortunes as Salah has gone onto score 30 goals in all competitions whilst Mane has struggled to make an impact, despite netting 12 goals in all competitions.

Any talk of a return move to Liverpool has been quickly dismissed by reports from Football Insider, as moves for Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo this year have seen them move in a younger, fresher direction.

