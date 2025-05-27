Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is said to be wanted by the German giants.

Bayern Munich have reportedly placed a Liverpool player on their transfer shortlist after losing the race for Florian Wirtz.

The Reds have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Wirtz. The Germany international has long been expected to make the switch to Bundesliga superpowers Bayern this summer, while Manchester City were also keen.

But Liverpool surprisingly entered the race for Wirtz, with suggestions that he favours a move to Anfield over the Allianz Arena. Reports have suggested that the Reds have lodged an official bid to Leverkusen for Wirtz, who has recorded 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances. Last season, he played an instrumental role to help Die Werkself claim the Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal.

Bayern want to bolster their attacking options, with Leroy Sane’s contract expiring in the coming weeks while Kingsley Coman facing an uncertain future. And it’s said that Vincent Kompany’s side are admirers of Cody Gakpo.

The Netherlands international was a key player during Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph. Gakpo scored 18 goals in all competitions, as well as registering seven assists. However, according to Sky Sports Germany, Gakpo is on Bayern’s list of potential targets along with Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion and Rafael Leao of AC Milan. Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund have also been mentioned. A price tag of 50 million euros has been mooted for Gakpo.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg posted on X: “FC Bayern are now also considering Cody #Gakpo in their search for a high-profile left winger! The 26 y/o Dutchman is on the shortlist behind Kaoru Mitoma and Rafael Leao. There has already been contact regarding Gakpo – and still is. Max Eberl likes him. Gakpo is considered a potential departure candidate at FC Liverpool if a suitable offer arrives. Contract until 2028.”

Liverpool forwards linked with exits

Gakpo joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven for £37 million in January 2023. In total, he has played 128 times for the Reds, netting 47 goals and creating 17. Since Arne Slot took over as Anfield head coach, Gakpo has operating on the left flank having been deployed as a centre-forward under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Gakpo’s links to Bayern mean that all bar Mo Salah of Liverpool’s current attackers have been linked with potential summer exits. Luis Diaz bagged 17 times in all competitions this season but he is a potential target for Barcelona. Nou Camp sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick has admitted they admire the Colombia international.

Darwin Nunez is likely to depart Liverpool this summer. The striker has endured three difficult seasons since joining from Benfica for an initial £64 million. This term, Nunez started just eight league games and scored seven times in all competitions. Nunez is wanted by the Saudi Pro League while Atletico Madrid have been credited with an interest.

Federico Chiesa made only six appearances in the Premier League during his maiden campaign at Anfield, while Diogo Jota has endured fitness struggles yet again.