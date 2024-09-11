Bayer Leverkusen's Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images). | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The German defender could be a brilliant signing next summer for nothing.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A transfer saga involving Bayern Munich may have opened the door for Liverpool to sign defender Jonathan Tah on a free transfer.

The Bayer Leverkusen star, 28, played 48 times for the German side last season as well as in four of Germany’s five Euro 2024 games at centre-back. With six goals last season, he was an instrumental figure at the back for his side who went unbeaten in the Bundesliga and lost just one game - the Europa League final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A move to rivals Bayern looked set for the summer with Xabi Alonso choosing to leave him out of their Super Cup game in August amid strong reports of a move. A five-year-deal was tabled but the club turned down the move after having ‘fundamental doubts’. Which is strange considering he ranked in the elite brackets for aerial duels, non-penalty goals and pass completion when compared to other centre-backs in the Bundesliga last season. As well as the fact they allowed Matthijs de Ligt to leave for Manchester United as well.

In the build-up to Germany’s latest UEFA Nations League clash with the Netherlands, the defender made his future plans clear. “My decision is just as clear as it was before. I will not extend my contract,” Tah told German media in the build-up to the Nations League clash. According to German publication Sport Bild, Leverkusen will launch one final bid to secure Tah on a new contract. There is interest from Manchester United and Chelsea as well. The Reds have four senior centre-backs to call upon this season after Joel Matip and Sepp van den Berg’s exits. Virgil van Dijk is in the final year of his deal but the captain looks settled and some reports have claimed he will sign again to remain with the club. Tah could be an option to sign on a pre-contract in January should they want to fully move forward with their interest.

On the other hand, Joe Gomez, who was linked with a move away, hasn’t featured for a single minute so far under Arne Slot. Granted, there will be plenty of opportunities but he could be a key starter elsewhere.