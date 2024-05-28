The Leeds United midfielder is earmarked as one of the best English talents right now and Liverpool are one of many teams in the running.

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to move for Leeds United midfielder, and Liverpool target, Archie Gray this summer.

Gray, 18, is regarded as one of the best English talents right now and he has just produced an excellent breakout season under Daniel Farke in the Championship. He started in the play-off final defeat to Southampton, playing at right-back as he made his 52nd (yes, 52nd) appearance of the season in all competitions.

Moreover, he has played the majority of his games (30) at full-back which is not his natural position. Gray has dazzled for every England youth team from U15 to U21 - and he scored on his debut for the U21 side in a 5-1 win over Azerbaijan in March. Wanted by several of the top clubs in Europe, the latest news from HITC has revealed that Bayern are interested in a move this summer and the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all keen. But how good is he?

Gray’s standout statistics

The £51m-rated youngster has played most of his games in defence but starred in midfield when given the chance - just take his man of the match performance in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge against the £115m Moises Caicedo last season as clear proof.

As far as his figures go, there was a lot of eye-catching stats to point out. However, to form a general view of Gray we looked at the metrics in which he stood out for across defence and midfield. He ranked high for passes into the final third, pass completion, % of dribblers tackled, avoiding fouls, tackles in the attacking half and he also performed well in avoiding making errors leading to a shot or a goal.

What people have said about Archie Gray

Conor Coady spoke on the Football Daily podcast, praising the youngster. "He's done brilliant for Leeds. He really has. He's disciplined, I think he understands the game a lot, that's why he can play different positions. Just to understand that role at right-back, we see a lot of teams play with right-backs going inside, I think is something he can do as well."

Former Arsenal right-back Lee Dixon couldn’t believe his maturity at such a young age when he shone against Chelsea. “I can’t believe he’s 17. He just has that look about him that he’s played 300 games. I know how hard it is to play right-back and it’s not even his position and he’s been playing there most of the season.”