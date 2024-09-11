'Beautiful' - Rafael van der Vaart left stunned by what Liverpool star did last night

Rafael van der Vaart. . (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch impressed in the Netherlands’ clash against Germany.

Rafael van der Vaart waxed lyrical about Ryan Gravenberch following the Netherlands’ 2-2 draw against Germany in the Nations League.

The midfielder has enjoyed a fine start to the 2024-25 season for Liverpool, having been deployed in the No.6 position. He’s helped the Reds deliver a perfect start to the Premier League campaign, with his performance in the 3-0 triumph against Manchester United particularly eye-catching.

And Gravenberch has taken that form onto the international stage. He impressed in Holland’s 5-2 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina last week and stepped things up against Germany. The 22-year-old assisted Tijjani Reijnders’s with a fine through ball after two minutes before he played a sumptuous raking pass split the visitors’ for a Xavi Simons chance after the break.

Gravenberch has rejuvenated his international career, having not featured for a single minute at Euro 2024. And former Real Madrid playmaker van de Vart, who has been a huge admirer throughout his career, heaped praise on Gravenberch. Speaking to Dutch broadcaster NOS via (@TheEuropeanLad on X): “That pass by Ryan Gravenberch.. I actually wanted to go home after he gave that pass because it ain't going to get any more beautiful than that.

Van der Vaart added: "Ryan Gravenberch? We got a fantastic midfielder for our country. Arne Slot brought him back to his highest level and his potential is fully coming out. The first 60 minutes he was by far the best player on the pitch."