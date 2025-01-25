Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest could be without key stars for their games against Wolves and AFC Bournemouth respectively.

Liverpool will be hoping that their Premier League title rivals drop points this weekend.

The Reds head into their clash against Ipswich Town on Saturday (3pm GMT kick-off) as heavy favourites. Arne Slot’s side are top of the table by six points, while the Tractor Boys languish in 18th place. Liverpool earned a 2-0 win at Portman Road when the two outfits met on the opening day of the season.

But in action at the same time as the Reds are second-placed Arsenal and third-placed Nottingham Forest. After Liverpool battled to a dramatic 2-0 win over Brentford - with Darwin Nunez bagging a stoppage-time double - Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Aston Villa last weekend. Should the Gunners fall any further behind then they’ll be kissing their chances of winning a first title in 21 years goodbye, with Liverpool having a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta’s troops make the trip to struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers. Arsenal will be without key attacker Bukayo Saka (hamstring) but they could again be missing influential centre-back William Saliba. Arteta said at his pre-match press conference: “We have a training session, so we'll see whether it’s too early or not and with Willo it’s something similar as well. I think he’ll be in for next week but this week, let’s see how it goes.”

Arteta is hopeful that versatile defender Ben White is back in training soon, having not played since November. The Emirates Stadium boss added: “He hasn’t trained with the team yet, but I think he’s very close to doing that. He still needs to tick a few boxes in the next two or three days, and if that’s going well and smoothly, I think he’ll be with us pretty soon.”

Arsenal will also be without Gabriel Jesus, who won’t play again this term because of an ACL injury, as well as Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee).

Meanwhile, Forest are the surprise package of this season and no-one would have predicted they’d be third in the table at this stage. But Nuno Espirito Santo has got the City Ground outfit purring and their fans are dreaming of glory.

However, Forest have a very tricky encounter as they travel to AFC Bournemouth, who are another shock story. The Cherries are seventh after thrashing Newcastle United 4-1 last weekend.

And Forest might well have to cope without Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has registered three goals and two assists so far. Santo said: “He felt his groin very tight. He was in a lot of pain. He has been out for a couple of days. We have to assess and see whether he is available or not.”

Liverpool are set to be without three players against Ipswich. Curtis Jones limped off in the 2-1 win over Lille in the Champions League earlier this week. The midfielder’s issue is not serious but is enough to sideline him along with Diogo Jota (muscle) and Joe Gomez (hamstring)