Gary Neville | Getty Images

Liverpool have won five of their first six Premier League games

Gary Neville doesn’t believe Liverpool are title contenders this season. The former Manchester United man has admitted he thinks the Reds aren’t at the same level as either Manchester City or Arsenal at the moment.

Arne Slot was chosen as the man to replace Jurgen Klopp over the summer. The Dutchman has since won five of his first five Premier League fixtures and his side are currently top of the table.

However, pundit Neville doesn’t Liverpool’s form will last. He has said on The Gary Neville podcast (via Sky Sports): “They're going to have a good season it looks like and maybe get Champions League football. I didn't feel like I was watching title winners [at Wolves] being honest with you. They're well below Arsenal and City but I don't think that's shocking anybody.”

He added: "It was good (the title race) last year, I think it's going to be good this year. I think City know that there's someone creeping up on their shoulder. We knew it when City were chasing us all those years ago when I was sort of retiring. You knew that they were getting closer every single year with the signings, with their stability and their consistency and their confidence getting better.

"There's no doubt that Arsenal are on their shoulder. Pep Guardiola is smelling and feeling the challenge. He wants this challenge. He loves to overcome this type of challenge. They don't want to give in City, they don't want to make it easy for them. But I like the way in which it is going to pan out. I think we're going to have a really good title race this season."

When asked whether they are title contenders after their win away at Wolves over the weekend, Slot said: "Pre-season helped. The players started to believe. We have a lot to prove when we come across the top sides. It's good that we are where we are at the moment. I always try to be realistic, Jurgen's work has been fantastic. We have to prove we can do it in the Champions League and Premier League."

Apart from their defeat to Nottingham Forest, Liverpool can’t have too many complaints about their first couple of months of this campaign. They have only conceded two goals.

They are back in action on Wednesday night with a home clash against Bologna in the Champions League as they look to keep their momentum going. The Reds won away at AC Milan in their previous outing in the competition.

Slot’s men then take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday. That is their latest match before the nex international break so they will be eager to get a win in South London.