Liverpool youngster Trent Kone-Doherty has been discussing coming through the ranks at Anfield.

A Liverpool youngster has declared that he will believe in his ability to make a first-team impact if he gets an opportunity.

The Reds signed Trent Kone-Doherty from League of Ireland outfit Derry City in 2022 for a reported fee of £150,000. The winger has made promising progress since moving to Merseyside and has scored 30 goals in 77 appearances at under-18, under-19 and under-21 level.

Kone-Doherty was handed a debut for Arne Slot’s side in a 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round loss at the hands of Plymouth Argyle last season and he has rubbed shoulders in training with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Co. on several occasions.

The 19-year-old has been fast-tracked for the Republic of Ireland. He was called into the under-21s’ squad for the international break. After being left on the bench for a 2-1 win over Moldova, Kone-Doherty was introduced at half-time in a clash against Andorra. He made the difference as he assisted Michael Noonan’s winner after an impressive run.

Slot has given Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha a chance to shine after impressing in pre-season. He became the Reds’ youngster scorer aged 16 and 361 days when netting a dramatic stoppage-time goal in a 3-2 win at Newcastle United last month.

And if Kone-Doherty gets the same opportunity, he backs his ability but is not complaining about his current role at the ‘best team in the world. Speaking to RTE, he said: "Some of the best players in the world so anytime I get to train or if the manager trusts me to get minutes, I'll believe in myself and obviously it's the best team in the world so can't complain.”

On his impact for the Republic, Kone-Doherty added: "We've been training hard all week and we obviously got good minutes today, so we just wanted to try and show that we can be a part of the team for the rest of the campaign because there's still a long way to go.

"I want to show the manager anytime I get the chance to get minutes, I want to show him that I want to be playing. Obviously the coach will make his decisions so if I'm not playing then when I come on, I'm just going to try and make an impact, and obviously we got the win today and me and Michael made out impact."