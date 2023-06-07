Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been out of a managerial position since he was dismissed by Aston Villa back in October but he has been linked to a number of new clubs ahead of the 2023/24 season. One of the latest is Leeds United following the departure of Sam Allardyce, who failed to keep the Whites in the Premier League.

The idea of Gerrard joining the Championship outfit has divided opinions among pundits and broadcasters, and Ally McCoist is one of the latest to weigh in on the situation. Speaking to Laura Woods on talkSPORT, the former Scotland international admitted he isn’t sure that Gerrard would be the right fit for Leeds in their mission to gain promotion as soon as possible.

“And I’m not sure, believe it or not, Leeds would be the best choice for Steven Gerrard. I actually think, and I’ve said it about Frank [Lampard] I would like to see them go abroad and broaden their managerial horizons. Go to France, go to Spain, just go somewhere different.”

Woods then responded by mentioning Scott Parker, who became the manager of Belgian champions Club Brugge last December but was sacked less than three months later after recording just two wins in 12 matches.

“I know it didn’t work out but it’s an experience,” McCoist countered. “At least Scott Parker has tried it. You get an opportunity somewhere else — learn another language, learn another style of play. I do take your point but there’s plenty who have been abroad and have been successful as well.”