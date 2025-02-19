Bruno Lage, Head Coach of SL Benfica, is interviewed prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between SL Benfica and AS Monaco at Estadio da Luz on February 18, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool could face the Portuguese side in the Champions League after they beat AS Monaco.

Liverpool’s potential opponents in the last 16 of the Champions League appear to have been whittled down.

The Reds have automatically booked their spot in the knockout stage after topping the new league format - winning seven of their eight fixtures. It means that Arne Slot and his troops have been able to watch the play-off round from afar - and have no doubt been paying attention to two ties, in particular.

Indeed, Slot may well have tuned in to Benfica’s clash against AS Monaco last night. They are one of four teams who Liverpool have known they could face next month. After the Portuguese side battled to a 1-0 win in the first leg, the return clash at Estadio de Luz proved a pulsating affair. It ended 3-3, with Orkun Kokcu - who played for Slot at Feyenoord - scoring in the 84th minute to take Benfica through.

The Eagles can play either Liverpool or Barcelona, who finished second in the league phase. On the prospect of facing one of Europe’s heavyweights, Benfica boss Bruno Lage said: “A preference? To be honest, I haven't thought about it yet. If we want to win, we have to beat everyone, so everyone can come. It doesn't matter if it's Liverpool or Barcelona.'

“Reaching the last 16 is a new milestone for Benfica. That is an important moment and our ambition is to get as far as possible in the competition. I know Barcelona and Liverpool very well, but I have no preference. We are now focusing on our next match against Boavista, so that we can perform at a good level.”

Liverpool’s other potential opponent will be Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 champions hold a 3-0 lead over French compatriots Brest going into their second-leg encounter at the Parc des Princes tonight. PSG boss Luis Enrique said: “We got a good result in the first leg, but the second leg can be complicated,” he said. “Brest are a very well-constructed team that works well. They can play long balls, they can cause us problems.

“We must forget the first-leg result and our only goal is to win the second leg. It’s our duty to want to win this game. The atmosphere will be great, we’ll have support from the very start. We’ll have to go into the game with the desire to win and forget about what we did in the first leg.”

The Champions League last-16 draw will take place on Friday 21 February (11am GMT) at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.