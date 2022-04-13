Benfica winger Everton Soares sees holes in Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate.

Everton Soares declared he's aiming to ‘exploit’ the defensive weaknesses of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate when Benfica face Liverpool tonight.

The Reds are firmly in the driving seat heading into the Champions League quarter-final second leg at Anfield (20.00 BST).

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp's men defeated the Portuguese outfit 3-1 at the Estádio da Luz last week and are on track to reach the last four of Europe's elite club competition for a third time in five years.

Benfica have a monumental challenge to pull off an unlikely upset against Liverpool.

Everton has been studying the first meeting between the two sides.

And the Eagles winger reckons he can cause Reds defenders Alexander-Arnold and Konate problems - should they both feature.

What’s been said

Everton told reporters: “I’ve been trying to study the opponent after the first game, looking to better analyse the individual qualities of Alexander-Arnold and Konate.

“I have tried to see where they have difficulties, the weak point, so that I can exploit and have a happy night - to give joy to the fans.”

Benfica caretaker boss Nelson Verissimo believes scoring the first goal will be imperative if his side are to dump Liverpool out of the Champions League.

He said: “We know that we are two goals down but we believe that things can change, especially if we score a goal first.