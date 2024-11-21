Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a £17m bid for Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki but claims in France suggest that figure is below Les Gones’ valuation of the player.

The 21-year-old hails from Lyon and came through the club’s academy system. TBR Football reported a £17m bid was made by Liverpool but Foot Mercato claim the French club are wanting around £29m to sanction a departure. The attacking midfielder, who can also play on the wing, made his debut for Lyon’s senior side in October 2019 at the age of 16.

He has since played 152 times for the Ligue 1 outfit, scoring 19 goals and providing 28 assists. He has been playing for France Under-21s since 2021 and represented his nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning a silver medal as Spain clinched gold. Although Lyon are keen to hold out for a higher fee, their financial situation could lead them to selling one of their prize assets for a cut-price fee.

The French giants have been provisionally relegated to Ligue 2 next summer, unless their finances improve. They have also been placed under a transfer embargo while their wage bill is being scrutinised by French football’s financial body, the DNCG. The club are claimed to have debts of over £400m and with a transfer embargo in place, they have no means of replacing Cherki if he was to leave in January. However, Lyon owner John Textor has insisted: “We will not be relegated, there is no chance.”

The 21-year-old is under contract until the summer of 2026. The player is said to be admired by Arne Slot and other decision makers at Anfield. The Reds have previously wrapped up January transfer business in advance. Virgil van Dijk’s £75m arrival was announced before the window opened while a similar story occurred with Cody Gakpo, with both players officially joining Liverpool once January arrived.