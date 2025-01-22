Liverpool pair Stefan Bajcetic and Curtis Jones. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Stefan Bajcetic is currently on loan at Red Bull Salzburg after missing much of last season for Liverpool because of injury.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stefan Bajetic has lifted the lift on his Liverpool injury problems that ruled him out of action for almost a year.

The midfielder enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough into the Reds first team during the 2022-23 season. Despite Jurgen Klopp’s side’s troubles, Bajcetic - who was only 18 at the same - made 19 appearances and scored one goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But before a Champions League last 16 second leg against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, having started the opening which ended in a 5-2 defeat, the Spain youth international he suffered an injury that required surgery.

Last season, Bajcetic continued to be plagued by issues and played only three times. As a result, Liverpool made the decision to loan him to Red Bull Salzburg this campaign to help him get regular senior minutes under his belt.

Bajcetic has made 18 appearances so far and prepares to finally get to experience the Bernabeu when Salzburg face Los Blancos in the Champions League tonight. Speaking to Cadena SER, Bajcetic revealed it will be a proud moment being a Spaniard.

He said: “I had a good spell at Liverpool, where I played a lot of games. In the end, I was and still am a young lad and in the end my body couldn't handle the load of games. I had an injury, a groin pain, which I later suffered from again. I spent almost a whole year without playing time. So, together with Liverpool, this summer we decided, due to the competition, to look for minutes elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was left with a thorn in my side the last time. I did play at Anfield, but just when we were going to play at the Bernabéu in the return leg, I got injured. It is a tremendous honour to go to the Bernabéu or play against the greats of Spain. As a Spaniard, I feel very proud.”

Bajcetic’s period at Salzburg has been a mixed bag so far. He reunited with former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders - but the Dutchman was sacked before the Austrian Bundesliga broke for their winter break. Bajcetic was not a regular starter under Lijnders, with eight of his games coming from the outset.

Thomas Letsch is now at the Salzburg helm as they sit just fifth in the Austrian table and are likely to be eliminated from the Champions League. Bajcetic accepts his loan could have gone better so far - but is relishing the pressure of facing European champions Madrid.

He added: “Things could go better both individually and collectively. Things are not going well for us in the league or in the Champions League. We are not where we should be. But well, we are improving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've already played against Real Madrid with Liverpool, I know what it's like. Even though I'm young, I have the experience of having to win every game at Liverpool. It's a pressure that I like. If we get a result, it will be a victory. Also, if we win, it gives us hope to have a chance in the last game at home against Atlético de Madrid. If we win both, we have a chance of qualifying. We have to aim for the highest.”