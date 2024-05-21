The striker was seemingly shown not clapping Jurgen Klopp on his farewell day at Anfield.

Fans were confused to see Darwin Nunez not clapping and cheering on Jurgen Klopp following his farewell game for Liverpool.

Brought to the club by Klopp, Nunez was signed for a fee that could rise up to £85m and it is said to be a deal that the manager originally pushed hard for. He has always backed the Uruguayan but it seems there was no love lost as Klopp waved goodbye to Anfield after their final game of the season against Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He recently drew attention to himself and his Liverpool future by deleting all of his club-related posts from his Instagram account. This came around the time of reports from Spain that Barcelona were potentially looking to move for him in the summer. Coupled with his flat end to the season and the exit of Klopp, it didn’t help his case when he was captured by fan footage from the stands that he wasn’t cheering Klopp like everyone else at Anfield.

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, who spoke to OLBG, Nunez displayed ‘non-compliance’ behaviour to show his displeasure with the manager. “Darwin Nunez definitely displays non-compliance behaviour, which means the person wants to be separate from the ongoing moment, which is congratulating Jurgen Klopp. It looks like there’s no love lost between them, so to speak, and obviously, the action to not clap for Klopp is proportionate to how he feels inside.

“I think we can all see there is a definite issue between the player and manager, the one way to show your displeasure is by not participating with the rest of the team. There is a definite cold shoulder being shown to Klopp, but I can’t identify any more behaviours due to the camera being too far away from Nunez.”

Nunez was later seen celebrating and dancing with the squad with Klopp in a video that was released onto social media. Perhaps he had some frustration in starting just six times in the league since February but, either way, a new manager will arrive promptly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad