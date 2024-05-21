'Cold shoulder' - Body language expert breaks down Liverpool star's 'behaviour' to Jurgen Klopp
Fans were confused to see Darwin Nunez not clapping and cheering on Jurgen Klopp following his farewell game for Liverpool.
Brought to the club by Klopp, Nunez was signed for a fee that could rise up to £85m and it is said to be a deal that the manager originally pushed hard for. He has always backed the Uruguayan but it seems there was no love lost as Klopp waved goodbye to Anfield after their final game of the season against Wolves.
He recently drew attention to himself and his Liverpool future by deleting all of his club-related posts from his Instagram account. This came around the time of reports from Spain that Barcelona were potentially looking to move for him in the summer. Coupled with his flat end to the season and the exit of Klopp, it didn’t help his case when he was captured by fan footage from the stands that he wasn’t cheering Klopp like everyone else at Anfield.
According to body language expert Darren Stanton, who spoke to OLBG, Nunez displayed ‘non-compliance’ behaviour to show his displeasure with the manager. “Darwin Nunez definitely displays non-compliance behaviour, which means the person wants to be separate from the ongoing moment, which is congratulating Jurgen Klopp. It looks like there’s no love lost between them, so to speak, and obviously, the action to not clap for Klopp is proportionate to how he feels inside.
“I think we can all see there is a definite issue between the player and manager, the one way to show your displeasure is by not participating with the rest of the team. There is a definite cold shoulder being shown to Klopp, but I can’t identify any more behaviours due to the camera being too far away from Nunez.”
Nunez was later seen celebrating and dancing with the squad with Klopp in a video that was released onto social media. Perhaps he had some frustration in starting just six times in the league since February but, either way, a new manager will arrive promptly.
Nunez’s output improved greatly on last season, going from 19 goal contributions in debut campaign to producing 31 - as he managed to create a lot more for his teammates. However, he remained near the top of the ‘big chances missed’ category but the signs are that he has improved and could go to another level once again under Arne Slot.
