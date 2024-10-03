Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool earned a 2-0 victory over the Italian side in the Champions League at Anfield.

Vincenzo Italiano spoke of his pride after Bologna’s loss to Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Reds continued their perfect start to the league phase of the competition with a 2-0 win over the Italian outfit at Anfield. Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah were on target either side of half-time as Slot became the first Liverpool boss to triumph in eight of his opening nine games.

However, it wasn’t a routine victory for the Reds. Bologna made life uncomfortable for Liverpool at times, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker making two good saves while the Serie A outfit also hit the post before the interval.

And while Bologna head home empty-handed, head coach Italiano was delighted with the performance. Speaking at his post-match press conference, he said: “I’m pleased because we put in a great performance. We created chances, we didn’t give them a lot of chances, we played with courage and it was a top-level performance.

“I’m sorry we conceded two goals, particularly the second goal when it was the only time we allowed them to get through our lines and Salah unleashed a rocket shot and there’s no stopping that. I’m really pleased with the way they played and we have learned a lot.

“We will probably regret we didn’t score because we created some clear-cut chances but right from the beginning of the season, I’ve been really impressed by how the players have developed and hope it will be a launchpad to continue going in the right direction.

“They were more clinical than us and knew what to do in certain situations. We didn’t really have that edge. If we do improve, we need to continue having this approach and it was a great performance.”

Champions League football returned to Anfield for the first time since March 2023. Liverpool spent last season in the Europa League and there was a fervent atmosphere around the famous stadium before kick-off.

Italiano believes that Liverpool were given a lift because of their supporters and took time to take in the ambience. He added: “Playing in a stadium like this makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. You realise it also gives this impetus to your players. The opposition players are lifted up by the support. Around the stadium, you can see that and in the first few minutes, we found that a little bit difficult to come to terms with. We wanted to put in a good performance and both myself and the team feel we need to take something away from this.”