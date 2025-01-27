Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool turn their attention to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League with a tough battle in store.

Andoni Iraola has insisted that AFC Bournemouth will not change their playing style when they face Liverpool in a seismic encounter.

Both teams are in rampant form and punching above where many expected them to be at the start of the season. Liverpool top the Premier League table by six points as they cruised to a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town. And Bournemouth’s shock 5-0 thrashing of third-placed Nottingham Forest saw them move within one point of the Champions League places.

The Cherries have also beaten second-placed Arsenal and champions Manchester City on their own patch this term. Certainly, Arne Slot’s troops will be in for a stern test on the south coast as they aim to find their way beyond difficult Bournemouth’s man-for-man playing style.

But Iraola’s side have injury concerns going into the game. They are currently missing a plethora of players that include key men Evanilson and Luis Sinisterra. However, the Cherries boss has set his stall out early and declared his troops will look to take the game to league leaders Liverpool.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Iraola said: “We knew we were facing a very good team on a very good run. To score first was key. Most of the last games they have been winning from the first half. The goal at the beginning helped us and made the game look better for us.

"I think we are not going to change. We are taking the games game by game. We have Liverpool next. We are thin on numbers so we try to recover players for that game. Still there are a lot of games to play. I will not change the approach we are taking.

"I hope they [the fans] are enjoying. It's always difficult when you are in the Premier League. You are facing the best teams in the country. The players are giving everything and they are getting good results. There will be a moment when we do not do this. I think the supporters understand this and they enjoy not only when we win, but all they ask is we give everything. And that's what we try to do."