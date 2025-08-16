Bournemouth boss names Liverpool star who 'made the difference' in dramatic victory

Liverpool earned a 4-2 victory over Bournemouth on the opening day of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Andoni Iraola told of his pride despite AFC Bournemouth suffering an opening-day defeat against Liverpool.

The start of the Reds’ Premier League title defence began with a dramatic 4-2 victory over the Cherries at Anfield. Arne Slot’s champions made hard work for themselves, with their defensive vulnerabilities laid bare. Liverpool were in the driving seat after 50 minutes courtesy of goals from Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo. However, Bournemouth hit back by scoring twice on the counter-attack within six minutes through Antoine Semenyo.

But the Reds dug in to get back on top of the game and eventually found a breakthrough with two minutes of normal time remaining. Substitute Federico Chiesa netted a sublime volley after a scramble inside the visitors’ penalty area to spark euphoric celebrations in front of the Kop. Then in stoppage-time, Mo Salah put the gloss on the triumph by bagging a fourth.

Although Bournemouth started their 2025-26 season with a loss, Iraola took plenty of positives. The Vitality Stadium head coach said: “Really pleased with the performance. I think today we've missed a big chance to take something from the game. Probably the game was quite level from both sides.

“I would say that means that we played really well, to play a quite level game against Liverpool. The key to take the points obviously is not to concede four goals. I don't think today was a game to concede four goals.

“When the momentum was for our side, we scored [to make it] 2-2. At the end, it’s a kind of poor goal, to concede the third one, two players going for the first ball, the same ball clearance.

“It's true that Chiesa finishes really well. That's why they are so good, because in moments where they are struggling, they are not having the chances, someone appears. In this case it was Chiesa that made a difference. And it's a shame. It's a shame because I think it's really proud of a lot of things that we've done. The players have given everything.

“The easiest thing was to give up with the 2-0 because you are playing well and then you find yourself 2-0. But it didn't happen. It's true that we missed the last part and it's a shame.”