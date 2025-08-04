Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs linked with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool would be the ‘most attractive destination’ to Rodrygo if he is to leave Real Madrid, reports suggest.

The winger has been heavily linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Despite Xabi Alonso taking over as head coach, Rodrygo’s future remains precarious. He was a bit-part player for Madrid in their Club World Cup campaign and was an unused substitute in the 4-0 semi-final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazil international finds himself behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in the Los Blancos pecking order. As a result, Rodrygo could seek a departure in the summer transfer window for more regular game time, especially with the World Cup taking place next year.

Rodyrgo future latest

Rodrygo will not be short of suitors if Real are ready to sanction a sale. Since moving to the Spanish capital from Santos, he has recorded 68 goals and 51 assists in 270 games - helping Los Blancos win three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both said to hold an interest. However, with Liverpool selling Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, a berth has opened in the squad.

ESPN Brasil suggests that the English champions remain ‘the most logical’ and a source admitted to ESPN that the English club would be Rodrygo's most attractive destination if he left Real Madrid’ However, that option ‘also seems remote’ amid Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds have had a bid of £110 million turned down by Newcastle United for Isak and are not planning a second offer. The Magpies are reluctant to sell their talisman who scored 27 goals last season but Isak is keen on a move to Anfield. He did not travel to Asia with Eddie Howe’s squad for their pre-season tour and has been training at former club Real Sociedad rather than on Tyneside.

Slot’s stance

However, if Isak is to remain at St James’ Park then Liverpool could turn their attention elsewhere. They have already signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to £79 million, so have a centre-forward in place. Therefore, the Reds may well look to strengthen the left-wing position, with Cody Gakpo the current senior option while Ekitike is capable on playing in the role. Florian Wirtz, the £100 million club-record arrival, can also be deployed on the flank and 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha has been highly impressive during pre-season.

Speaking on potentially replacing Diaz, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said: “At this moment in time, we still have Cody Gakpo, Rio (Ngumoha) is showing very good signs, and I think Florian Wirtz can play from the left side as well.

"There are enough options for me to choose from. But as I always say, another thing about Liverpool is that if we see a chance in the market, we never hesitate to bring someone in. In the end, it’s about quality, and we have already made some very good signings. In terms of quality, we are already in the right place.”