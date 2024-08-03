Brendan Rodgers. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley.

Brendan Rodgers has suggested that Celtic are willing to allow Matt O’Riley depart this summer if the club’s valuation is met.

O’Riley enjoyed a magnificent 2023-24 season to help the Hoops secure the Scottish league and cup double. He plundered 19 goals and 19 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder has been linked with several clubs in the transfer window, with Liverpool credited with an interest. Europa League champions Atalanta have reportedly had three bids turned down by Celtic for O’Riley.

Rodgers accepts that the former Fulham man could earn significantly more in wages if he leaves Parkhead. Celtic won’t stand in O’Riley’s way a bid that meets their demand is lodged but that has not yet been the case.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Liverpool manager Rodgers said: "It's been actually straight forward with Matt because he's such a great professional. The challenge for teams coming to a club like Celtic is they sometimes can place their value on the league and not the player.

"Obviously, there are riches in other leagues much greater than ours that allows players to go and improve their conditions for their life, we all understand that.

"What's important for me is if a player does leave here they pay the value for the player and that isn't something that always happens. No player will leave here unless it's for the right valuation and at this moment in time there's been no team that's been anywhere near that."