Liverpool face Brentford in the on Saturday as they aim to end a run of three successive Premier League defeats.

Brentford have made a surprise announcement ahead of their clash against Liverpool.

The Reds make the trip to west London on Saturday (20.00 BST) aiming to end a run of three successive Premier League defeats. Liverpool bounce back to winning ways by thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League earlier this week.

Brentford, meanwhile, head into the encounter after a 2-0 triumph at West Ham United. After the exit of head coach Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur, there were some who feared the Bees could be in a relegation battle this season. Frank was succeeded by Keith Andrews, who was promoted from Brentford’s backroom staff and given his first managerial job.

But the Bees are 13th in the table, with Liverpool’s 2019 Champions League-winning captain Jordan Henderson the linchpin of the team while they signed goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from the Reds in the summer transfer window for a fee of up to £18 million.

And Brentford have opted to re-sign Josh Dasilva before the Liverpool game. The midfielder has not made an appearance since suffering a devastating knee injury in February 2024 and his Gtec Community Stadium contract expired at the end of last season.

What’s been said

Dasilva has continued his rehab at Brentford, though, and they have decided to give him a new contract until the end of the campaign with the option of an additional 12 months. However, the former Arsenal man is still not ready to play so he will not feature against Liverpool. Andrews told the club’s website: “I’ve been keen to get this done and had discussions with Phil Giles around it, stressing the importance of Josh to the group.

“He’s someone that I’ve involved a lot around the next chapter of where we’re going with the club and the steps we need to make. Josh is someone who really understands Brentford Football Club and he’s a really intelligent young man who cares about the club - I don’t think we should forget that.

“But, ultimately, we want to get him back on the grass because, if we get him back to the level he was at, he’s going to be a major asset for us.”

Antoni Milambo and Edmond-Paris Maghoma are set to be unavailable for Brentford although Scotland international Aaron Hickey is expected to return.

Henderson reunion

Henderson will face Liverpool for the first time since his exit to Saudi Arabia side All-Ettifaq in July 2023. During his 12 years at Anfield, he succeeded Steven Gerrard as captain and skippered Jurgen Klopp’s side to six major trophies. They included the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later - ending the Reds’ 30-year wait for a title.

Henderson made a surprise return to the Premier League in the summer when he left Ajax but has made a profound impact at Brentford because of his experience. On the midfielder, Andrews said: "He's a big presence as I'm sure people are aware of and know," said Andrews.

"For what he's done by coming here, he's shown a real hunger to still play at the most elite level in world football, because that's what I think the Premier League is.

"He's been back in the England squad in recent months and has got that goal of the World Cup next summer. I think that's a realistic target for him, with where he's at at the moment in the England squad and being an integral part of what they're trying to do."