Arsenal are top of the Premier League table after beating Brentford 3-0.

Liverpool have been warned that Arsenal are serious Premier League title contenders this season.

The Reds have spent three of the past four seasons battling Manchester City for the silverware.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were crowned champions in 2020 - for the first time in 30 years - while they finished a point behind City last term.

However, Liverpool have taken only nine points from their opening six games this time around.

They were without a game last weekend, with their trip to Chelsea postponed due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II taking place the following day.

As a result, the Reds find themselves nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners defeated Brentford 3-0 on Sunday and they’ve won six of their seven matches so far.

Bees boss Thomas Frank lavished praise on Arsenal after his side’s defeat - and insists they’ll be challenging for their first Premier League title since 2004.

What’s been said

Frank said: “They are top of the table so you cannot argue with that, they have done brilliantly.

“Looking at the quality, they must be title contenders.

“From what I’ve seen in the seven games, I think they’ve been very good: they’ve won fair and square in six and the other game could have gone either way. [Gabriel] Jesus, wow, what a player. It’s nothing against [Manchester] City but sometimes it clicks in a different environment.

“[Bukayo] Saka and [Martin] Odegaard are a year older. Odegaard, what a player. [William] Saliba, he’s going to be a full international player for France, I’m sure.