Everton and Brentford team news ahead of the Premier League encounter at the Gtec Community Stadium.

Everton look to stretch their unbeaten streak in the Premier League to seven games when they make the trip to Brentford on Wednesday (7.30pm GMT).

The Toffees have hurtled up the table since David Moyes returned as manager and ensured they are no longer in a relegation battle. A run of four wins and two draws means that Everton are 14 points above the drop zone in 14th spot.

Last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United was harsh on the Blues. They were dominant for 70 minutes but United produced two moments of quality to come back before Everton were controversially denied a late penalty.

Moyes will not want his troops to dwell on that decision, though, as he knows how tough a test Brentford will pose. The Bees are 11th and have been exceptional at the Gtec Community Stadium.

Both sides have injury issues ahead of the game. Here’s a look at the current team news for both outfits.

Brentford team news

Sepp van den Berg - out

The former Liverpool defender has a knee setback. He's been a regular starter since leaving Merseyside.

Mathias Jensen - out

The Denmark international has a minor adductor problem but it's enough to keep him out of another game.

Aaron Hickey - out

The right-back continues his rehabilitation from a long-term hamstring issue.

Igor Thiago - out

The £30 million signing from Club Brugge is battling back from a knee complaint he picked up in December.

Gustavo Nunes - out

The summer signing from Gremio is still to make his Brentford debut and endured a torrid start to his career in West London.

Josh Dasilva - out

The midfielder hasn't made an appearance for a year because of a knee injury.

Rico Henry - doubt

The left-back is back on the treatment table with a hamstring issue after recently recovering from a knee injury that kept him out for 16 months.

Christian Norgaard - minor doubt

The Brentford captain was withdrawn at half-time against Leicester because he didn't feel well.

Everton team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - out

The striker is still unavailable because of a hamstring injury sustained at Brighton last month.

Iliman Ndiaye - out

The Everton talisman is taking injections for his knee problem and Moyes is hopeful Ndiaye could be back sooner than initially hoped.

Armando Broja - out

The on-loan Chelsea forward is still recovering from an ankle problem he picked up in an FA Cup win over Peterborough last month.

Dwight McNeil - out

The versatile attacker had minor knee surgery earlier this month and is still expected to be absent for the next few weeks.

Seamus Coleman - out

The Everton captain has been troubled by a calf injury throughout the campaign and been limited to four appearances. Moyes is optimistic Coleman, out of contract at the end of the season, will play again this term.

Orel Mangala - out

The Lyon loanee is unavailable for the rest of the campaign after rupturing his ACL.

Youssef Chermiti - doubt

The striker hasn't made a single senior appearance this season - first having a freak foot injury and now recovering from a thigh complaint. Chermiti is back in training but Everton are being cautious.

Nathan Patterson - minor doubt

The right-back has missed the past four games with a hamstring issue. He returned to training last week, though, and could be included on the bench.

Jesper Lindstrom - minor doubt

The on-loan Napoli winger had to come off against United because of illness. Much will depend on how he recovers.