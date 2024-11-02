Liverpool battled to a 2-1 victory over Brighton at Anfield.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admitted that his troops were impacted by Anfield atmosphere as they suffered defeat by Liverpool.

The Reds battled from behind to earn a 2-1 win and move to the summit of the Premier League table following Manchester City’s shock loss at Bournemouth.

Brighton were by far the better team in the first half and deservedly opened the scoring through Ferdi Kadioglu. In truth, the Seagulls should have increased their advantage before the break, with Kadioglu spurning two more golden chances.

But Arne Slot’s troops improved markedly after the interval, with Cody Gakpo’s cross-cum-shot equalising for Liverpool on 69 minutes before Mo Salah fired home the winner.

Although Hurzeler took heart from the Seagulls’ performance, he admitted that his side should have come away with at least a share of the spoils. The Brighton chief said: “Football is always a game of results and we need results for the process. We have to understand to get results but the performance was good enough to win this game easily, especially in the first half. There were a lot of moments where we should score the second or third goal and the game would be completely different.

“The second half, we were not precise enough, lost duels and maybe got ejected by the atmosphere and these things are so important to experience and learn to get the results you deserve in the end. The performance is good but we are a club with ambitions and need to get results out of these games.

“Maybe I’ll have to call Jurgen and ask him what are the solutions for opponents teams. That’s a tough moment. I only experienced it on the television so far about the atmosphere and now we’ve experienced it on our own. These are the small details, being loud, great atmosphere, maybe a wild environment.

“These are the moments to stay calm and play out from the back because there were solutions we could find and couldn’t find them in the second half. Then the dominance from Liverpool getting bigger and bigger, they had more crosses from outside the box. They were not big chances for them. They have strong players from set-pieces but we defended quite good. Then we have to take responsibility and were not precise, playing with this courage like we did in the first half.”