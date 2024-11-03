Liverpool earned a 2-1 victory over Brighton to move top of the Premier League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabian Hurzeler felt that luck was not on Brighton’s side as they suffered a second loss to Liverpool this week.

The Reds earned a 2-1 triumph over the Seagulls in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday - having won 3-2 when the two sides met in the Carabao Cup at the AMEX Stadium earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the latest encounter, Brighton were dominant in the first half and should have gone into the interval more than a goal to the good, with Ferdi Kadioglu bagging in the 14th minute. But Liverpool improved significantly in the second period and equalised in the 69th minute when Cody Gakpo’s angled cross nestled into the far corner. Then three minutes later, a vintage Mo Salah strike delivered Arne Slot’s hosts all three points as they moved to the top of the Premier League table after Manchester City’s shock loss at Bournemouth.

Hurzeler felt Brighton were not ruthless enough in the Carabao Cup tie - and were again in the encounter four days later. The Seagulls head coach said: We can repeat it again. It's the second, maybe the third bad experience in one week. We give away a 2-0 lead against Wolverhampton [Wanderers’. We played a very good game in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool and here but in the end, we played three games and one point.

“We could have been more ruthless and, to be honest, you need a bit more luck. To win at Anfield, sometimes you need the luck and when we saw the cross for the first goal, the luck was on their side.

“On the other side, in the right moments, the referee gives the 0-0 duels to you and that's all part of the game when you want to get the result. In the end, we lost.