Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler hailed his side’s resolve as they fought back to defeat Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Reds suffered a 3-2 loss at the AMEX Stadium as their wait for a win since claiming a record-equalling 20th English championship goes on. Arne Slot’s side led twice in the first half through goals from Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Mo Salah spurned a glorious chance to give Liverpool a two-goal cushion in the second half and it left the door ajar for Brighton. They took full advantage with Kaoru Mitoma equalising before fellow substitute Jack Hinshelwood scored with five minutes remaining.

What’s been said

The win means Brighton head into Sunday’s season finale at Tottenham Hotspur still with a chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League. And Hurzeler saluted the mental aspect of the Seagulls’ performance to beat Liverpool. Via the club’s website, he said: "I am really proud of the team. There have been a lot of highs and lows throughout the season and it's important we don't overreact and stay grounded and humble because there is still one game to go, but I'm really proud of the team.

"It's about the tactical side but also the mental side too. You can only be successful if you stick together and we proved that today. The first Liverpool goal was a wake-up signal for us but the players changed the intensity on the pitch and I was happy with their reaction.

"Of course players like Matt O'Riley and Jack Hinshelwood wanted to start but they had the right mentality, which was to come on and help the team when they did and that is what happened. It was Brajan Gruda's best game for us as well. He has come from a different country and he's away from his family. He never gives up and always tries to improve in training and show character. He got the reward for all his hard work tonight.

"I always give young players the chance because it's not about your age if you're good enough and that is the reason Harry Howell got an opportunity and he did great, he came into the game and made an impact."

Slot’s verdict

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot enjoyed the spectacle that was on show but was disappointed his team could not hold on for a victory. He said: A great game of football. Two teams that wanted to play, two teams that wanted to win, had no intentions to do things that people normally don't like to see if they watch a game of football, so no time-wasting, no tumbling.

“Two teams that were just for almost 100 minutes trying to win a game of football and with some brilliant individual moments. I've seen a few from us but the lead-up to the 2-2, the ball from the goalkeeper towards that midfielder that pretended to play the ball to the outside and then played [to] his midfielder was a great moment from them, and then the lead-up to the 3-2, the way Mitoma bounced that ball behind his standing leg towards the midfielder that came underneath him. [They] were from their perspective great moments, and I think there were many of those moments during the whole game from both sides. So, [a] joy to watch, unfortunately not with the result we wanted.