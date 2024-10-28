Brighton sweating on key pair ahead of Liverpool double-header - 'will have a scan'
Brighton are sweating on two key players ahead of their double-header against Liverpool.
The Reds have a quick turnaround when they make the trip to the south coast to face the Seagulls in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. It is Liverpool's third away fixture in a week and they continue their defence of the silverware. Then three days later, Brighton will head to Anfield for a Premier League encounter.
But ahead of the two games, Lewis Dunk is a doubt. The Seagulls captain pulled up in the warm-up before the Wolves clash and was replaced by Igor Julio.
On Dunk's fitness, head coach Fabian Huerzeler said after the game via the Brighton Argus: “I think he will have a scan and we will see. He has a small issue in his muscle.”
Meanwhile, Yankuba Minteh was absent for successive games. The winger joined Brighton from Newcastle United for a reported £30 million. The Gambia international, who played under Liverpool head coach Arne Slot ay Feyenoord last season, has recorded one goal and one assist for the Seagulls so far. "Minteh is hopefully close," said Huerzeler. "We have to go day by day."
Former Liverpool vice-captain James Milner (thigh) is set to be absent for Brighton along with Joao Pedro (ankle), Solly March (knee), Matt O'Riley (ankle), Adam Webster (thigh) and Georginio Rutter (cup-tied).
