Brighton sweating on key pair ahead of Liverpool double-header - 'will have a scan'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton injury news ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton are sweating on two key players ahead of their double-header against Liverpool.

The Reds have a quick turnaround when they make the trip to the south coast to face the Seagulls in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. It is Liverpool's third away fixture in a week and they continue their defence of the silverware. Then three days later, Brighton will head to Anfield for a Premier League encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But ahead of the two games, Lewis Dunk is a doubt. The Seagulls captain pulled up in the warm-up before the Wolves clash and was replaced by Igor Julio.

On Dunk's fitness, head coach Fabian Huerzeler said after the game via the Brighton Argus: “I think he will have a scan and we will see. He has a small issue in his muscle.”

Meanwhile, Yankuba Minteh was absent for successive games. The winger joined Brighton from Newcastle United for a reported £30 million. The Gambia international, who played under Liverpool head coach Arne Slot ay Feyenoord last season, has recorded one goal and one assist for the Seagulls so far. "Minteh is hopefully close," said Huerzeler. "We have to go day by day."

Former Liverpool vice-captain James Milner (thigh) is set to be absent for Brighton along with Joao Pedro (ankle), Solly March (knee), Matt O'Riley (ankle), Adam Webster (thigh) and Georginio Rutter (cup-tied).