Everton injury news on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Iliman Ndiaye, Dwight McNeil, Armando Broja, Seamus Coleman and Orel Mangala.

Everton return to action when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening.

The Toffees are aiming to stretch their unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight matches after an outstanding upturn since David Moyes retook the Goodison Park hot seat. Four wins and three draws has propelled Everton 15 points clear of the relegation zone - and fans are wondering how high of finish can be achieved.

However, Moyes is still adamant that safety first needs to be mathematically achieved - and will want players back. The results yielded that have been more impressive given the lengthy injury list the Blues have been challenged with.

After a 1-1 draw at Brentford last week, a break in the calendar afforded Everton a chance to jet to the United Arab Emirates for warm-weather training. And ahead of the clash against 17th-placed Wolves at Molineux, here’s a look at the current injury situation and if anyone will be back.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - other

The attacking midfielder missed the Brentford game to be at the birth of his child. Doucoure subsequently flew to the UAE to be part of the training campaign.

Return game: Wolves (A), Saturday 8 March.

Nathan Patterson - hamstring

The right-back had been unavailable for four games after picking up an issue in training. But Patterson was back in the squad against Brentford and has trained in the UAE so he should be on the bench against Wolves.

Next game: Wolves (A), Saturday 8 March.

Youssef Chermiti - thigh

The young striker has had a frustrating season and is yet to make a senior appearance. Chermiti had a freak foot injury and has been recovering from a thigh complaint. Chermiti was also involved at Brentford and has continued to build sharpness in the UAE.

Next game: Wolves (A), Saturday 8 March.

Iliman Ndiaye - knee

Evertonians feared the worst when the talismanic winger was forced off against Liverpool and left the pitch in tears. Ndiaye avoided a serious injury, though, and suffered medial ligament damage. Moyes revealed a couple of weeks ago that Everton are hopeful that Ndiaye could be back sooner than expected. The Senegal international has been taking injections.

Potential return: March

Armando Broja - ankle

The on-loan Chelsea striker suffered wretched luck when suffering ankle ligament damage against Peterborough in the FA Cup. He had previously been out for three months after arriving with an Achilles issue. Broja was initially ruled out for up to 12 weeks but there is some optimism he could be back sooner. Broja was spotted on the grass in the UAE so could be back in light training.

Potential return: March

Dwight McNeil - knee

The versatile attacker had to undergo an operation earlier this month to try to solve his issue. McNeil has not been available since the start of December. Moyes confessed that it is unlikely McNeil will be back before the international break later this month and may even need a little longer.

Potential return: April

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - hamstring

Everton's No.9 sustained a serious issue in the early stages of a 1-0 win at Brighton last month. He isn't expected back anytime soon but the Toffees believe he will be back by the end of the season.

Potential return: April

Seamus Coleman - calf

The Everton captain has been troubled with his issue throughout the complaint and hasn't made an appearance since a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Boxing Day. Moyes hopes that Coleman will be able to return before the season is over.

Potential return: N/A

Orel Mangala - ACL

The on-loan Lyon midfielder recently had surgery and won't play again this season.