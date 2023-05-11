Football and Eurovision unites in Liverpool as we build our ultimate contestant from Anfield and Goodison Park stars.

It's all about Europe at the moment in Liverpool, whether it be Jurgen Klopp's late crusade for a Champions League place or Eurovision Song Contest fever ahead of the grand final this weekend.

Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League, just one point off Manchester United and a prestigious Champions League spot in fourth, although the Red Devils have a game in hand.

The Reds aren't back in Premier League action until Monday night and before then the people of the city will be transfixed with Eurovision action.

The competition is taking place in Liverpool this week with one semi-final already finished and another on Thursday before the big event on Saturday night.

Liverpool is hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine after the war-torn country won last year and the UK finished second thanks to Sam Ryder and his 'Spaceman' heroics.

Merseyside has a huge passion for football and here at LiverpoolWorld we've united that with Eurovision festivities. Shopping from both the Liverpool and Everton set-ups we've built the ultimate Eurovision contestant from the Premier League stars of Anfield and Goodison Park.

1 . Vision - Trent Alexander-Arnold Before we get breaking our ultimate Eurovision contestant down, we’re going to need someone overseeing the vision of our entry. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the obvious choice for that role with his penchant for a brilliant assist.

2 . Vocals - Jurgen Klopp We’re not sure Jurgen is necessarily the best vocalist around, but that often isn’t important at Eurovision. What he lacks in vocal skill he makes up for enthusiasm. The Liverpool manager has sung with celebrating fans in the early hours of the morning, belted out Happy Birthday in a press conference and rattled off John Lennon covers in recent years.

3 . Songwriting - Alex Iwobi Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi is one of the bookies’ favourites to be unmasked as viral rapper Dide. The masked rapper dropped his debut track ‘Thrill’ last month and the lyrics got the internet talking. We’re hoping Dide is Iwobi and we’ll have some smooth bars at Eurovision.

4 . Fashion - Tom Davies & Dominic Calvert-Lewin If we didn’t give this role to Tom Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, they’d be knocking at our door in protest. The pair are outspoken about their love for fashion and breaking stereotypes in the wardrobe choices. We’re not sure what they’d come up with Eurovision, but they’d relish the challenge.