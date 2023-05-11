Building the ultimate Eurovision contestant from Liverpool and Everton stars as event takes over Merseyside
Football and Eurovision unites in Liverpool as we build our ultimate contestant from Anfield and Goodison Park stars.
It's all about Europe at the moment in Liverpool, whether it be Jurgen Klopp's late crusade for a Champions League place or Eurovision Song Contest fever ahead of the grand final this weekend.
Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League, just one point off Manchester United and a prestigious Champions League spot in fourth, although the Red Devils have a game in hand.
The Reds aren't back in Premier League action until Monday night and before then the people of the city will be transfixed with Eurovision action.
The competition is taking place in Liverpool this week with one semi-final already finished and another on Thursday before the big event on Saturday night.
Liverpool is hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine after the war-torn country won last year and the UK finished second thanks to Sam Ryder and his 'Spaceman' heroics.
Merseyside has a huge passion for football and here at LiverpoolWorld we've united that with Eurovision festivities. Shopping from both the Liverpool and Everton set-ups we've built the ultimate Eurovision contestant from the Premier League stars of Anfield and Goodison Park.