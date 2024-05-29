Mainz director of sport Christian Heidel. (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly slapped a £20 million price tag on Sepp van den Berg after his impressive loan spell.

Mainz are in ‘talks’ with Liverpool over the possibility of Sepp van den Berg returning next season.

The centre-back enjoyed a superb 2023-24 season on loan at the Bundesliga outfit. He made a total of 36 appearances, scoring three goals as Bo Henriksen’s side finished 13th in the table.

Van den Berg has spent the past three-and-a-half seasons away from Anfield, having also been loaned to Preston North End and Schalke. Signed from Dutch club PEC Zwolle in 2019, the defender is into the final year of his Reds contract. Reports have suggested that Liverpool have slapped a £20 million price tag on the 22-year-old, with Southampton and Brentford showing interest.

That fee would represent a record transfer fee for Mainz, having paid around €8 million for now-Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in 2018. German outlet Bild reports that discussions with Liverpool over van den Berg are ongoing. Mainz director of sport Christian Heidel said: "We would really like to keep him here - no question about it. Now we have to see if we can get along with the other parties."

Van den Berg will return to Liverpool deemed fifth choice in the centre-back pecking order behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez. However, new head coach Arne Slot is set to run the rule over his fellow Dutchman during pre-season. Van den Berg has played four times for the Reds - all in cup competitions.