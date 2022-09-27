Bundesliga star makes Liverpool ‘fan’ claim amid Bayern Munich interest

All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds prepare to return to Premier League action

RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer has discussed his future as speculation over a move to Liverpool and Bayern Munich continues.

The Austrian international has become a key figure at the Red Bull Arena since joining from RB Salzburg in a £6million deal in July 2017.

Laimer helped Leipzig win last season’s German Cup with a penalty shoot-out win over SC Freiburg and he was also named in the Europa League Team of the Season.

He has also established himself in the Austria side during the last three years and his form for club and country has led to interest from a number of clubs around Europe.

Liverpool and Bayern were both said to be interested in a move during the summer - and Laimer has revealed there is ‘a certain pride’ at being linked with the European heavyweights.

“I’m generally a football fan. I generally like watching the Premier League. I’ve always been a Liverpool fan,” Laimer told BILD.

“Surely there are such thoughts. I don’t think a club (Bayern Munich) like that comes knocking every summer, it’s one of the best in the world.

“I’m a here and now focused. If you worry too much, you lose sight of the most important thing – and that is playing football and getting better.

“I’ve been at Leipzig for five years and I feel good. Now it will be a year longer and then we will see what happens.

“When you’re associated with clubs like this, there’s a certain pride. But I’m more the guy who talks to people and needs a feeling that everything fits together.”