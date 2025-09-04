Liverpool signed Giovanni Leoni from Parma for a fee of £26 million and he has been called into Italy’s senior squad for the international break.

Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso has explained why he has called Giovanni Leoni into his squad during the international break.

Leoni has had a whirlwind few weeks after completing a move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window and has now been called into the Azzuri’s senior squad for the first time. The Reds paid an initial £26 million plus add-ons for the centre-back after a breakthrough season with Parma. He played 17 times as the Crusaders secured survival in their first season back in Serie A. The highlight was featuring in a 0-0 draw against champions Napoli as Leoni helped shackle Romelu Lukaku.

Leoni is highly regarded, having been linked with the likes of Inter Milan and Napoli as well as Manchester United and Newcastle United. The 18-year-old is still to make his Liverpool debut, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez ahead in the centre-back pecking order. The Reds also tried to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi on deadline day but had the plug pulled in the 11th hour.

What’s been said

And given that Gattuso believes that Leoni is ready to play for Italy, who play 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Israel, it suggests that the teenager would also be ready for the Premier League.

Speaking on calling up Leoni, along with youngsters Giovanni Fabbian and Francesco Pio Esposito, Gattuso said via Tuttomercatoweb: “It’s hard to say whether they’re ready or not; that depends on experience and background.

“I called them up because I think Fabbian is very similar to Frattesi; he fills the penalty area well and has physicality. Pio’s qualities are unquestionable and we see them, and Leoni is the same: a young player born in 2006 with great personality and impressive bursts of speed. I didn’t give them anything; I called them up because I think they have very specific characteristics.

“When I see a player, there’s something that has to strike me. I think they’re young, but they have nerve and already play like adults. Leoni played openly with Lukaku last year, and for me, they’re ready. Maybe at our age we didn’t have the nerve they have today, and when I see that, I reward them. Of course, there’s always quality at the core.”

Slot on Liverpool signing Leoni

Speaking on Leoni after his arrival, Slot said: “If you look at his transfer fee, you can expect that he is already quite grown up for his age – and that is exactly what I saw. He comes in as an 18-year-old just playing with his new teammates as if he is here for longer. Impressive; if you look at how tall he is, fast and comfortable on the ball.

“There is a reason why we paid the transfer fee we did, because we see him as a bright prospect. And he has already had three good sessions. It also tells you something about the team. If you come to this club, if you come into this team, you feel at ease from the start because it’s a very good and nice group to start your Liverpool career in.”