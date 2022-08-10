Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Sporting Lisbon’s Matheus Nunes and Inter Milan’s Nicolò Barella.

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool should only sign a midfielder before the transfer window closes if it is their top target.

There has been clamour throughout the summer for the Reds to strengthen in the engine room.

However, Jurgen Klopp insisted he won't be panicking after Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Fulham on the opening day of the Pemier League season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher believes that is the right approach if no-one who's a priority is available to recruit.

What’s been said

The Kop legend said: “Most people would say Liverpool's midfield could now be strengthened, not in terms of numbers but maybe in terms of quality and offering something different to what they have in midfield.

“It's not having a go at the midfield players that they currently have, it's just the age profile of some of the midfielders there, who are getting into their 30s.

Thiago Alcantara limped off against Fulham. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

“Liverpool's first-choice midfield - and the one that played at Fulham - is getting towards the 30 age mark. You think a younger and more energetic player at some stage is needed, they've got those players there in reserve but they're all injured.

“I would only want Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to do that if they get the midfielder they want.

“Liverpool's success in the transfer market has been down to not panicking, it's not what they've done in the past, it's not what they're doing now and it can't be what they do in the future. If there's no midfielder they want out there, don't get him. But if they feel there's one who has that quality and is available, I would like them to do it of course. But don't panic.